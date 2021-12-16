Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
