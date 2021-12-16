Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 4,479 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $19,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
