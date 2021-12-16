Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 4,479 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $19,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

