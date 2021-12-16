Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $449,325.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $449,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

