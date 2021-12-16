Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TTEC stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
