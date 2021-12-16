Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTEC stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

