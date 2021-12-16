Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $199,660.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $199,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NSIT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

