Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $23.62 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

