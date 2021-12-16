Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

