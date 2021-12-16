Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.02. 361,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

