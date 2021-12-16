Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.95. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

