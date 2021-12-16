Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 122,317 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.29. The company has a market cap of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

