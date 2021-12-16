Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.