Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuit by 6.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $647.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.41. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.