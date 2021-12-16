Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

BX stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

