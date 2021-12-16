Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 838 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

