Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 228 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.64. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,541 shares of company stock worth $122,454,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

