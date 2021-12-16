Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 636 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period.

BATS GVI opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26.

