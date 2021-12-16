Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Shares of INLX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 20,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.