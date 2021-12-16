Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of INLX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 20,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
