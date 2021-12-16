International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 20,430 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 1,115,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,486,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

