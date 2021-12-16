International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,101. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

