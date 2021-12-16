International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $384.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.