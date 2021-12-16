International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 10,595 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 5,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

