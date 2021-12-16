International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

WINC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.