International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF makes up 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000.

NASDAQ:RNDV remained flat at $$30.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

