International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. 29,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

