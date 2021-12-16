Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

