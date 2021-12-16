Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.