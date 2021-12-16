Intrua Financial LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

IVV stock opened at $471.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

