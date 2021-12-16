Intrua Financial LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.93 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.