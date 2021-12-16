Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ISTB opened at $50.44 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

