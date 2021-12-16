Intrua Financial LLC Invests $1.29 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,717,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

