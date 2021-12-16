Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

