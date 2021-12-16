Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

