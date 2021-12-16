Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

