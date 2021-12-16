Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

