Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:VLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
