Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

XMVM opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.