Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after buying an additional 309,718 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 162,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

