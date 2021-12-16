Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,427% compared to the typical volume of 124 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

