Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

