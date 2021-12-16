IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,151,548 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $16.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.