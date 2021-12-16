iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.44.

IRTC stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

