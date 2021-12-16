Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

