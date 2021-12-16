Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

