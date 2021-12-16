iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,606. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.