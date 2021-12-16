iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $116.90

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.90 and last traded at $117.44, with a volume of 10402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

