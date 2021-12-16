iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 356.6% in November

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 356.6% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COMT opened at $29.82 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $5.494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after buying an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter.

