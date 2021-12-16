iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 40.2% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $25.45 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.