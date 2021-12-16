iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.96 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

