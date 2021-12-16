iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 2.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.64% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $73,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $55.06. 48,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,719. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

