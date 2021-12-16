iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.98. 1,006,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,559,135. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

