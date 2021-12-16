iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 695,859 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $89.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.054 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

